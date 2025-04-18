"That's how Russia started this Good Friday": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and "Shaheds"

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10602 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40772 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 43139 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77689 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31284 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86723 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68812 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153475 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88837 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90777 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
5.8m/s
21%
Popular news

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 62048 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 46425 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62831 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30312 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52264 views
Publications

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 632 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52402 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 77709 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86737 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153486 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14705 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15480 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30415 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28841 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 41027 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

"That's how Russia started this Good Friday": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and "Shaheds"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4170 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed out that Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles on Good Friday. He emphasized the importance of defense assistance from partners, especially air defense systems.

"That's how Russia started this Good Friday": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and "Shaheds"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the latest attack by the Russian Federation on Good Friday, noting that every defense package from partners matters, "all air defense systems, a sufficient number of missiles for air defense," writes UNN.

Details

"This is how Russia started this Good Friday – with ballistics, cruise missiles, "Shaheds" – mocking our people and cities," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President indicated that Russia attacked several regions.

"Missile strike on Kharkiv, right in the city. Dozens of ordinary houses, a business, and cars were damaged. About 70 people were injured, including five children, the youngest, Valeria, is only 2 years old. All the wounded received the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, one person died," Zelenskyy wrote.

"Sumy. Russian attack drones. One of the targets is a regular bread production facility, a regular enterprise that has been working for the city for decades. Unfortunately, one person was killed in this attack. My condolences to all who have lost their loved ones," the President continued.

According to him, there were also Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region, Mykolaiv region, and Donetsk region.

"Our rescuers, medics, other emergency and special services – everyone is responding, everyone is helping. I thank everyone who saves people and restores living conditions in the cities and villages of Ukraine," the President emphasized.

"Grateful to each of our partners who help defend Ukraine. Every defense package matters, all air defense systems, a sufficient number of missiles for air defense – all of this really helps," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Three out of six missiles and 23 out of 37 drones were shot down over Ukraine during the Russian attack18.04.25, 09:59 • 3192 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Sums
Kharkiv
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,520.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,585.15