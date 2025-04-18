"That's how Russia started this Good Friday": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and "Shaheds"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the latest attack by the Russian Federation on Good Friday, noting that every defense package from partners matters, "all air defense systems, a sufficient number of missiles for air defense," writes UNN.

"This is how Russia started this Good Friday – with ballistics, cruise missiles, "Shaheds" – mocking our people and cities," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President indicated that Russia attacked several regions.

"Missile strike on Kharkiv, right in the city. Dozens of ordinary houses, a business, and cars were damaged. About 70 people were injured, including five children, the youngest, Valeria, is only 2 years old. All the wounded received the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, one person died," Zelenskyy wrote.

"Sumy. Russian attack drones. One of the targets is a regular bread production facility, a regular enterprise that has been working for the city for decades. Unfortunately, one person was killed in this attack. My condolences to all who have lost their loved ones," the President continued.

According to him, there were also Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region, Mykolaiv region, and Donetsk region.

"Our rescuers, medics, other emergency and special services – everyone is responding, everyone is helping. I thank everyone who saves people and restores living conditions in the cities and villages of Ukraine," the President emphasized.

"Grateful to each of our partners who help defend Ukraine. Every defense package matters, all air defense systems, a sufficient number of missiles for air defense – all of this really helps," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Three out of six missiles and 23 out of 37 drones were shot down over Ukraine during the Russian attack