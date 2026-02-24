"Trump is committed to efforts to achieve a settlement and establish lasting peace" - US Embassy made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion
Kyiv • UNN
The US Embassy in Ukraine made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, emphasizing that US President Donald Trump "remains committed to efforts to achieve a negotiated settlement and establish a lasting peace that will ensure an independent and prosperous future for Ukraine, with the United States as a strong and reliable partner," UNN writes.
Today marks the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has caused four years of destruction and human suffering. On this anniversary, we honor the people of Ukraine for their courage and sacrifice and express special gratitude to the Ukrainian embassy staff for their dedicated support and partnership on the path to peace. President Trump remains committed to efforts to achieve a negotiated settlement and establish a lasting peace that will ensure an independent and prosperous future for Ukraine, with the United States as a strong and reliable partner.
