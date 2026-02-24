"Trump is committed to efforts to achieve a settlement and establish lasting peace" - US Embassy made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion

$43.300.02
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 7756 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 7840 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 23067 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 19200 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 18080 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 17790 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16539 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 22669 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 40882 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression: Ukraine continues to fightPhotoFebruary 24, 05:15 AM • 4720 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia committed a deliberate act of sabotage against Hungary and Slovakia by striking the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 24, 05:31 AM • 8012 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhotoFebruary 24, 07:05 AM • 22157 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideo09:17 AM • 11113 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 15447 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 7758 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 23067 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 44206 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 63758 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 66922 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
António Costa
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 4580 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 24000 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 21781 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 22526 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 40561 views
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
Starlink
9K720 Iskander

"Trump is committed to efforts to achieve a settlement and establish lasting peace" - US Embassy made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The US Embassy in Ukraine made a statement on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. President Trump is committed to achieving a negotiated settlement and establishing lasting peace.

"Trump is committed to efforts to achieve a settlement and establish lasting peace" - US Embassy made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion

The US Embassy in Ukraine made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, emphasizing that US President Donald Trump "remains committed to efforts to achieve a negotiated settlement and establish a lasting peace that will ensure an independent and prosperous future for Ukraine, with the United States as a strong and reliable partner," UNN writes.

Today marks the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has caused four years of destruction and human suffering. On this anniversary, we honor the people of Ukraine for their courage and sacrifice and express special gratitude to the Ukrainian embassy staff for their dedicated support and partnership on the path to peace. President Trump remains committed to efforts to achieve a negotiated settlement and establish a lasting peace that will ensure an independent and prosperous future for Ukraine, with the United States as a strong and reliable partner.

- the US Embassy's statement reads, including in Ukrainian.

European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements said24.02.26, 10:32 • 18080 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine