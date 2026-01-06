UN Security Council discussed US operation in Venezuela and detention of Nicolas Maduro

The UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting in New York to discuss the United States' military operation in Venezuela, which resulted in the arrest of Nicolas Maduro. The meeting was initiated by Colombia with the support of Russia and China. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Venezuela's Permanent Representative to the UN, Samuel Moncada, sharply condemned Washington's actions, calling them an illegal armed attack. According to him, the operation has no legal basis and is a "colonial war" aimed at changing the state system.

Venezuela has become the target of an illegal armed attack that has no legal basis. This is a blatant violation of the UN Charter, caused by the greed of the United States, which wants to obtain Venezuela's natural resources. - Moncada stated.

US Argument: Law Enforcement Operation

US Permanent Representative Michael Waltz rejected accusations of occupation and stated that the purpose of the operation was to arrest a person who was a fugitive from justice. He emphasized that the US actions are not a war against the Venezuelan people, and Maduro does not have the status of a head of state.

The US conducted a surgical law enforcement operation. Maduro is an illegal so-called president, a fugitive from justice, and is not a head of state. - Waltz emphasized.

International Reaction and the Issue of Territorial Integrity

Denmark's Permanent Representative to the UN, Christina Markus Lassen, expressed concern about the situation, emphasizing the principle of inviolability of borders. Her statement came against the backdrop of new comments by Donald Trump regarding US interest in Greenland.

The inviolability of borders is not subject to discussion. - Lassen added, reacting to the US President's statements that Washington "needs Greenland for national security interests."

Trump said the US "needs Greenland for defense"