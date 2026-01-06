UN Security Council discussed US operation in Venezuela and detention of Nicolas Maduro
The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on the US military operation in Venezuela, during which Nicolas Maduro was arrested. Venezuela condemned the US actions as an illegal armed attack, while the US called it a law enforcement operation.
The UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting in New York to discuss the United States' military operation in Venezuela, which resulted in the arrest of Nicolas Maduro. The meeting was initiated by Colombia with the support of Russia and China. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Venezuela's Permanent Representative to the UN, Samuel Moncada, sharply condemned Washington's actions, calling them an illegal armed attack. According to him, the operation has no legal basis and is a "colonial war" aimed at changing the state system.
Venezuela has become the target of an illegal armed attack that has no legal basis. This is a blatant violation of the UN Charter, caused by the greed of the United States, which wants to obtain Venezuela's natural resources.
US Argument: Law Enforcement Operation
US Permanent Representative Michael Waltz rejected accusations of occupation and stated that the purpose of the operation was to arrest a person who was a fugitive from justice. He emphasized that the US actions are not a war against the Venezuelan people, and Maduro does not have the status of a head of state.
The US conducted a surgical law enforcement operation. Maduro is an illegal so-called president, a fugitive from justice, and is not a head of state.
International Reaction and the Issue of Territorial Integrity
Denmark's Permanent Representative to the UN, Christina Markus Lassen, expressed concern about the situation, emphasizing the principle of inviolability of borders. Her statement came against the backdrop of new comments by Donald Trump regarding US interest in Greenland.
The inviolability of borders is not subject to discussion.
