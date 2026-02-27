Tram derails in Milan, at least one person killed

$43.210.03
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 12671 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 23042 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 25936 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 33406 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 48980 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 44098 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 38389 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32805 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 52842 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Russia's war machine under pressure, regions experience revenue decline - mediaFebruary 27, 10:09 AM • 11343 views
DNA of mother of kidnapped Ukrainian checked in Bali after body fragments foundFebruary 27, 11:04 AM • 10846 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 17054 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 12345 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 10371 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal04:38 PM • 5142 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine03:45 PM • 6818 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 10492 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 12462 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 17210 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Ukraine
Slovakia
Hungary
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech05:35 PM • 340 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhoto04:49 PM • 2016 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 23921 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 21171 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 51797 views
Tram derails in Milan, at least one person killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

A tram derailed in the center of Milan, killing one person and injuring at least 20. Five ambulances were on the scene.

Tram derails in Milan, at least one person killed

A tram derailed in the center of Milan, killing one person and injuring at least 20. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the tram derailed in the afternoon on Vittorio Veneto street. One person died and at least 20 were injured.

Five ambulances worked at the scene, and civil defense groups set up a tent to provide assistance to the injured.

Recall

Due to the unsatisfactory condition of the roads and a fatal accident in Rivne region, two officials were notified of suspicions, in which three people died, including a 13-year-old girl.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Road traffic accident
Reuters
Milan