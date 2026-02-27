Tram derails in Milan, at least one person killed

A tram derailed in the center of Milan, killing one person and injuring at least 20. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

According to the publication, the tram derailed in the afternoon on Vittorio Veneto street. One person died and at least 20 were injured.

Five ambulances worked at the scene, and civil defense groups set up a tent to provide assistance to the injured.

