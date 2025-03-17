U.S. military repelled Houthi attempts to strike their ships
Kyiv • UNN
American warships shot down about a dozen Houthi drones that were targeting the U.S. Navy's "Truman" aircraft carrier strike group. Trump ordered airstrikes on areas in Yemen.
U.S. warships shot down about a dozen Houthi drones after President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered airstrikes on Houthi-held areas in Yemen, Fox News reports, UNN writes.
A senior defense official said the drones were targeting the U.S. Navy's Truman aircraft carrier strike group.
The drones were shot down "long before" they began to pose a serious threat, the U.S. official added.
The latest military action comes after nearly a year and a half of Houthi attacks on both commercial merchant ships and U.S. warships.
In a Saturday post on his social network Truth Social, Trump wrote that he has "ordered the U.S. military to launch decisive and powerful military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen".
It has been more than a year since a commercial vessel flying the U.S. flag safely transited the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden. The last U.S. warship to transit the Red Sea four months ago was attacked by the Houthis more than a dozen times
Trump wrote that "the continuous attacks have cost the U.S. and the world economy many billions of dollars, while endangering the lives of innocent people".
To all Houthi terrorists - your time is up, and your attacks must stop, starting today. If they don't, hell will be unleashed on you like you've never seen before!
Addition
Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, called on Iran to stop supporting the Houthis in Yemen and to refrain from threatening the American people and its leader. His statement came amid escalating tensions in the Red Sea, where the Houthis have repeatedly attacked ships.
Trump noted that the United States has launched military action against the Houthis in response to their attacks. On March 15, the U.S. struck Houthi militants in Yemen. According to the U.S. military, the strikes targeted radars, air defenses, and facilities from which militants launched drones and missiles at civilian and military vessels.