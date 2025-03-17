U.S. military repelled Houthi attempts to strike their ships

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16865 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107549 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169127 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106570 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343096 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173525 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144840 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196119 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124846 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108154 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

U.S. military repelled Houthi attempts to strike their ships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 65171 views

American warships shot down about a dozen Houthi drones that were targeting the U.S. Navy's "Truman" aircraft carrier strike group. Trump ordered airstrikes on areas in Yemen.

U.S. military repelled Houthi attempts to strike their ships

U.S. warships shot down about a dozen Houthi drones after President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered airstrikes on Houthi-held areas in Yemen, Fox News reports, UNN writes.

A senior defense official said the drones were targeting the U.S. Navy's Truman aircraft carrier strike group.

The drones were shot down "long before" they began to pose a serious threat, the U.S. official added.

The latest military action comes after nearly a year and a half of Houthi attacks on both commercial merchant ships and U.S. warships.

In a Saturday post on his social network Truth Social, Trump wrote that he has "ordered the U.S. military to launch decisive and powerful military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen".

It has been more than a year since a commercial vessel flying the U.S. flag safely transited the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden. The last U.S. warship to transit the Red Sea four months ago was attacked by the Houthis more than a dozen times

- Trump continued.

Trump wrote that "the continuous attacks have cost the U.S. and the world economy many billions of dollars, while endangering the lives of innocent people".

To all Houthi terrorists - your time is up, and your attacks must stop, starting today. If they don't, hell will be unleashed on you like you've never seen before!

- his post concludes. 

Addition

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, called on Iran to stop supporting the Houthis in Yemen and to refrain from threatening the American people and its leader. His statement came amid escalating tensions in the Red Sea, where the Houthis have repeatedly attacked ships.

Trump noted that the United States has launched military action against the Houthis in response to their attacks. On March 15, the U.S. struck Houthi militants in Yemen. According to the U.S. military, the strikes targeted radars, air defenses, and facilities from which militants launched drones and missiles at civilian and military vessels. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
United States Navy
Red Sea
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Yemen
