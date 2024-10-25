Russia transmitting satellite data to Houthis to strike merchant ships in the Red Sea - WSJ
Kyiv • UNN
Russia, through Iran, provided satellite intelligence to the Houthis to attack merchant ships in the Red Sea. This led to changes in global trade routes and economic consequences.
Russia transmitted data from satellites to Yemeni Houthi rebels to strike merchant ships in the Red Sea. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources in the ministries of defense of European countries, UNN reports.
Details
European military officials told the newspaper that Russian satellite data allowed the group to expand its strikes. According to one of the newspaper's interlocutors, the data was transmitted through Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Such attacks have led to disruptions in global trade, as shippers have had to divert vessels to a longer route around Africa.
Journalists speculate that such assistance to Russia demonstrates how far Putin is willing to go to undermine the US-led Western economic and political order.
Recall
Late last year, the Yemeni Houthi group began threatening to attack all ships heading to Israeli ports, increasing the risks of a regional conflict amid tensions with Hamas. Israel viewed these threats as Iranian-backed actions affecting maritime security.