French shipping company CMA CGM is not returning to the Red Sea despite the truce between Israel and Hamas

The French company CMA CGM, one of the leaders in the field of shipping and logistics, has announced that it does not plan to resume its activities in the Red Sea, despite the improvement in the situation in the region after the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The company's management noted that although stability in the Red Sea has improved, the situation remains vulnerable and uncertain due to ongoing threats.

The situation in the region, including numerous attacks on ships by Iranian-backed Houthis, has forced shipping companies to look for alternative routes. Since the beginning of November 2023, the Houthis have attacked more than a hundred vessels, posing serious threats to the safety of the merchant fleet.

CMA CGM emphasizes that safety remains their top priority, so the company will continue to avoid the Red Sea, focusing on safer routes, including the Cape of Good Hope bypass. At the same time, the company does not rule out the possibility of changing its strategy depending on the development of the situation in the region and security conditions.