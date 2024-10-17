US B-2 bombers strike Houthi weapons depots in Yemen
Kyiv • UNN
US B-2 stealth bombers attacked Houthi weapons depots in Yemen. The operation is aimed at reducing the group's attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
U.S. B-2 stealth bombers have struck weapons depots linked to Houthi rebels in Yemen. The operation is aimed at reducing attacks by the Iranian-backed group, which has damaged commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.
Details
It is noted that the planes hit several targets, but information about the operation has not yet been officially disclosed.
Houthis began attacking ships after the start of the Israeli campaign against Hamas. Despite previous strikes, the Houthi attacks continue, significantly affecting shipping in the region.
The B-2s took off from Whitman Air Force Base in Missouri, the first combat mission of these bombers since 2017, when they struck an Islamic State training camp in Libya. Each B-2 is capable of carrying up to 20 tons of bombs, including 80 500-pound GPS-guided munitions.
Recall
In early October, several explosions occurred in the port city of Hodeidah in Yemen . A Houthi TV channel reported at least four US-British airstrikes, but Britain denied any involvement.