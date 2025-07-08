Germany accuses China of laser attack on its aircraft

According to the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China fired a laser at a German aircraft during the EU mission "Eunavfor Aspides" against the Houthis in the Red Sea. Berlin summoned the Chinese ambassador regarding the incident.

During the EU mission "Eunavfor Aspides" against the Houthi group in the Red Sea, a German aircraft was attacked by the Chinese military using a laser. This was reported by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Defense.

After the German government on Tuesday accused the Chinese military of using a laser to target an aircraft, Deng Hongb, China's ambassador to Germany, was summoned to Berlin.

"The disregard for the danger to German personnel and the disruption of the mission are absolutely unacceptable." – stated the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the dpa news agency, the incident occurred in early July.

The German aircraft was conducting a surveillance flight over the sea area. During the flight, it was discovered that a laser was being directed at the aircraft from a Chinese warship.

According to the Federal Ministry of Defense, Germany has been participating in the operation in the Red Sea since October 2024 with an aircraft equipped with a so-called multi-sensor platform (MSP). This aircraft serves as a "flying eye" for long-range reconnaissance of the sea area.

