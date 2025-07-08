Germany accuses China of laser attack on its aircraft

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 1139 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 7455 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 16237 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 19486 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 25606 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 75969 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 109793 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 115177 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 134031 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 130777 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
4.3m/s
40%
744mm
Popular news
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver ConcentrateJuly 8, 02:39 AM • 54853 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 8July 8, 04:05 AM • 58317 views
In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being soughtJuly 8, 05:19 AM • 2005 views
Number of injured in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 3306:01 AM • 17241 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought07:20 AM • 48672 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 143404 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 131577 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 153495 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 158255 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 251437 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Olha Stefanishyna
Ursula von der Leyen
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Hungary
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 128122 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 316612 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 155109 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 271000 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 292484 views
Actual
Financial Times
Facebook
FAB-250
Shahed-136
Tesla Model Y

Germany accuses China of laser attack on its aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

Germany has accused China of a laser attack on a German aircraft during the EU mission "Eunavfor Aspides" in the Red Sea. Berlin summoned China's ambassador over the incident, which occurred in early July.

Germany accuses China of laser attack on its aircraft

According to the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China fired a laser at a German aircraft during the EU mission "Eunavfor Aspides" against the Houthis in the Red Sea. Berlin summoned the Chinese ambassador regarding the incident.

UNN reports with reference to Tagesspiegel and dpa.

Details

During the EU mission "Eunavfor Aspides" against the Houthi group in the Red Sea, a German aircraft was attacked by the Chinese military using a laser. This was reported by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Defense.

After the German government on Tuesday accused the Chinese military of using a laser to target an aircraft, Deng Hongb, China's ambassador to Germany, was summoned to Berlin.

"The disregard for the danger to German personnel and the disruption of the mission are absolutely unacceptable."

– stated the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Context

According to the dpa news agency, the incident occurred in early July.

The German aircraft was conducting a surveillance flight over the sea area. During the flight, it was discovered that a laser was being directed at the aircraft from a Chinese warship.

According to the Federal Ministry of Defense, Germany has been participating in the operation in the Red Sea since October 2024 with an aircraft equipped with a so-called multi-sensor platform (MSP). This aircraft serves as a "flying eye" for long-range reconnaissance of the sea area.

Recall

UNN previously reported that a Ryanair passenger plane flying from Berlin to Milan was forced to make an emergency landing in southern Germany due to a thunderstorm.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Red Sea
Germany
China
Berlin
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9