Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports

Publications
Exclusives
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Mykola Tyshchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Dnipro
Kharkiv Oblast
Social network
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
WhatsApp

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The Interdepartmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation Policy has resumed its work, allowing Ukrainian enterprises to export controlled goods. This decision is under state control and prioritizes the needs of the Defense Forces, which will contribute to the development of the defense industry and new alliances.

Ukrainian enterprises have received their first permits for arms exports. This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, who added that all decisions are under state control and with an unconditional priority for the needs of the Defense Forces, UNN reports.

The Interdepartmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation Policy and Export Control resumed its work and held a meeting for the first time in 8 months. Following its results, Ukrainian enterprises received their first permits for the export of controlled goods. All decisions are under state control and with an unconditional priority for the needs of the Defense Forces.

- Umerov said.

According to him, controlled arms exports are about state security and the development of our defense-industrial complex. It opens the way to new security alliances and the expansion of international partnerships.

Ukraine offers Poland drones in exchange for MiG aircraft: what Zelenskyy said

Today, the production capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry exceed $55 billion. In the areas of UAVs, electronic warfare, and reconnaissance, our capabilities are already greater than the volume of domestic procurement. Coordinated exports allow us to attract investments, scale production, and launch new technologies for the Ukrainian army.

- added the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Umerov also noted that the Ukrainian defense industry has proven its effectiveness in the war.

Now our task is to transform this experience into a long-term industrial force and part of common security with partners.

- he summarized.

Ukraine has 450 drone manufacturing companies, 40-50 of them are leaders - Zelenskyy

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPoliticsTechnologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine