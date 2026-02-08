Ukraine has 450 drone manufacturing companies, 40-50 of them are leaders - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 450 companies producing drones are operating in Ukraine, 40-50 of which are leading. He noted that 2026 will be a year of investment in Ukrainian technologies, particularly in drones.
Today, there are 450 companies in Ukraine that produce drones. Of these, 40-50 are top-tier. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with teachers and students of the Kyiv Aviation Institute on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the birth of aircraft designer Oleg Antonov, reports UNN.
Aviation is one of the promising areas for investment in Ukraine. We are very technological. Today, we have 450 companies that produce drones. Of these, 40-50 are top-tier. Everyone wants to invest.
According to the Head of State, 2026 will be a year of investment in Ukrainian technologies.
First and foremost, drones. This is a large industry, a new industry. According to the finances coming into Ukraine during the war, this is the largest industry in Ukraine.
