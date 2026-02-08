$43.140.00
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 1018 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
12:29 PM • 3764 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 8296 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
08:45 AM • 4836 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
08:35 AM • 4980 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 21972 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 35688 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 34217 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 39112 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 30957 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Ukraine has 450 drone manufacturing companies, 40-50 of them are leaders - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 450 companies producing drones are operating in Ukraine, 40-50 of which are leading. He noted that 2026 will be a year of investment in Ukrainian technologies, particularly in drones.

Ukraine has 450 drone manufacturing companies, 40-50 of them are leaders - Zelenskyy

Today, there are 450 companies in Ukraine that produce drones. Of these, 40-50 are top-tier. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with teachers and students of the Kyiv Aviation Institute on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the birth of aircraft designer Oleg Antonov, reports UNN.

Aviation is one of the promising areas for investment in Ukraine. We are very technological. Today, we have 450 companies that produce drones. Of these, 40-50 are top-tier. Everyone wants to invest.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to the Head of State, 2026 will be a year of investment in Ukrainian technologies.

First and foremost, drones. This is a large industry, a new industry. According to the finances coming into Ukraine during the war, this is the largest industry in Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Antonina Tumanova

