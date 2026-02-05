Zelenskyy expects results from Ministry of Defense and command of AFU regarding countering Russian reconnaissance drones and protection against MLRS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during an energy meeting, tasked the Ministry of Defense and the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with countering Russian reconnaissance drones and protecting against MLRS, UNN reports.

Details

"I held a daily meeting on the situation in energy and in general in the regions of Ukraine. Overnight, Russians used 183 attack drones against our state, and about 110 of them were 'Shaheds'. A significant part was shot down. Interceptors worked well," Zelenskyy noted on social media.

According to him, "missiles were also used, and this was given significant attention at the meeting."

First, there must be additional reinforcement in countering Russian reconnaissance drones. Second, all methods of protection against MLRS must continue to be applied, and strikes must be carried out against Russian positions accordingly. I expect results on this from the Ministry of Defense and the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - emphasized the President.

Energy situation

"The Minister of Energy is in Kharkiv today to maximize all working processes in the region. The situation in Kyiv also remains difficult, and more than 1,100 buildings are without heating. It is important that people receive all the necessary assistance they need," Zelenskyy continued.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude to Naftogaz for working on the warm package program – "more than 20,000 such packages have already been distributed to people, and the total volume of the program should reach the level of 100+ thousand packages." "It is important that local authorities in communities and cities support this work of government structures and Naftogaz," the President noted.

He also praised the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and Ukrhydroenergo "for the work of specialists in eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes – people work under any conditions and circumstances and deliver results, which is extremely noticeable."

"Of course, there were reports from all other regions where it is currently difficult. Kyiv region, Dnipro region, Poltava region, Chernihiv region, Sumy region, cities and communities of the southern regions, our Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk region – I thank all energy companies, everyone in repair and emergency brigades, all entrepreneurs who help. Everywhere in Ukraine, people are working to stand strong now and help those who need support. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy emphasized.

Power outages in 4 regions due to hostilities and enemy shelling, in three due to bad weather - Ministry of Energy