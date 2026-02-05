Power outages in 4 regions due to hostilities and enemy shelling, in three due to bad weather - Ministry of Energy

Due to hostilities and enemy shelling, there are power outages in four regions, and due to bad weather - in three; in some regions, there are emergency power outages, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Hostilities and shelling

"As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, as of this morning, consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are without power. Emergency restoration work on energy facilities is ongoing. All possible measures are being taken to ensure stable operation of the energy system," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

According to the Ministry of Energy, hourly power outage schedules are in effect throughout the country, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency power outages are being forcedly applied in some regions. After the situation stabilizes, consumers will return to predictable hourly schedules.

Consequences of bad weather

Due to difficult weather conditions, more than 34 settlements in Kyiv, Odesa, and Ternopil regions remain without electricity. Oblenergo brigades are working to restore damaged lines around the clock, the Ministry of Energy noted.

