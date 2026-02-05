Power outages in 4 regions due to hostilities and enemy shelling, in three due to bad weather - Ministry of Energy

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
01:04 PM • 3362 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM • 15014 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 38219 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 21645 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 22442 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 19399 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 13291 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13561 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19653 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30708 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.5m/s
84%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General StaffPhotoFebruary 5, 04:49 AM • 19105 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhotoFebruary 5, 05:01 AM • 24458 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhotoFebruary 5, 05:37 AM • 25570 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhotoFebruary 5, 07:12 AM • 24258 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 15622 views
Publications
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 38219 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 57751 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 87764 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 87798 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 126377 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 4002 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 11523 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 31970 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 18888 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 18515 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Starlink

Power outages in 4 regions due to hostilities and enemy shelling, in three due to bad weather - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2574 views

As a result of hostilities, consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are without power. Due to bad weather, settlements in Kyiv, Odesa, and Ternopil regions are without electricity.

Power outages in 4 regions due to hostilities and enemy shelling, in three due to bad weather - Ministry of Energy

Due to hostilities and enemy shelling, there are power outages in four regions, and due to bad weather - in three; in some regions, there are emergency power outages, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Hostilities and shelling

"As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, as of this morning, consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are without power. Emergency restoration work on energy facilities is ongoing. All possible measures are being taken to ensure stable operation of the energy system," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

According to the Ministry of Energy, hourly power outage schedules are in effect throughout the country, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency power outages are being forcedly applied in some regions. After the situation stabilizes, consumers will return to predictable hourly schedules.

Consequences of bad weather

Due to difficult weather conditions, more than 34 settlements in Kyiv, Odesa, and Ternopil regions remain without electricity. Oblenergo brigades are working to restore damaged lines around the clock, the Ministry of Energy noted.

Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult05.02.26, 11:20 • 13286 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ternopil Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine