01:04 PM • 3112 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM • 14753 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 37797 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 21439 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 22272 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 19309 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 13224 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13537 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19638 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30678 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13232 views

Since the beginning of the day, 259 road accidents have been recorded in Ukraine, 37 of them with casualties. 82 accidents occurred in Kyiv and the region, traffic near Stoyanka is difficult.

Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult

In Ukraine, against the backdrop of bad weather, there have already been 259 road accidents since the beginning of the day, almost a third of which occurred in the capital region; near Kyiv, traffic is difficult in the direction of the capital on the Zhytomyr highway. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Biloshytskyi, since the beginning of the day, as of 10:20 a.m., the 102/112 special line has received reports of road accidents:

  • across Ukraine: 259 calls about road accidents, of which 37 calls were road accidents with casualties. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead;
    • in Kyiv: 41 calls, 2 of them road accidents with casualties;
      • in Kyiv region: 41 calls, 4 of them road accidents with casualties.

        At the 14 km mark of the M-06 Kyiv - Chop highway (near the village of Stoyanka), traffic in the direction of Kyiv is complicated due to weather conditions. Road surface treatment with anti-icing mixture is ongoing. Patrol officers are regulating traffic on site.

        - Biloshytskyi reported.

        "Traffic on the roads of the state is ensured," he said.

        According to the weather forecasts cited by the official, today during the day, precipitation in the form of snow is expected in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi regions and in the city of Kyiv. In Zakarpattia and Lviv regions, precipitation in the form of rain or freezing rain is possible in places. In Prykarpattia - fog.

        "We urge drivers to strictly observe traffic rules, safe speed and distance, avoid sudden maneuvers, especially on mountain passes and open sections of roads, and also be careful when driving on bridges and overpasses, where ice may form. - Biloshytskyi noted. - If possible, we recommend refraining from trips in difficult weather conditions, checking the technical condition of vehicles and taking into account current road information before departure."

        Julia Shramko

