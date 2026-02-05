Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult

In Ukraine, against the backdrop of bad weather, there have already been 259 road accidents since the beginning of the day, almost a third of which occurred in the capital region; near Kyiv, traffic is difficult in the direction of the capital on the Zhytomyr highway. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Biloshytskyi, since the beginning of the day, as of 10:20 a.m., the 102/112 special line has received reports of road accidents:

across Ukraine: 259 calls about road accidents, of which 37 calls were road accidents with casualties. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead;

in Kyiv: 41 calls, 2 of them road accidents with casualties;

in Kyiv region: 41 calls, 4 of them road accidents with casualties.

At the 14 km mark of the M-06 Kyiv - Chop highway (near the village of Stoyanka), traffic in the direction of Kyiv is complicated due to weather conditions. Road surface treatment with anti-icing mixture is ongoing. Patrol officers are regulating traffic on site. - Biloshytskyi reported.

"Traffic on the roads of the state is ensured," he said.

According to the weather forecasts cited by the official, today during the day, precipitation in the form of snow is expected in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi regions and in the city of Kyiv. In Zakarpattia and Lviv regions, precipitation in the form of rain or freezing rain is possible in places. In Prykarpattia - fog.

"We urge drivers to strictly observe traffic rules, safe speed and distance, avoid sudden maneuvers, especially on mountain passes and open sections of roads, and also be careful when driving on bridges and overpasses, where ice may form. - Biloshytskyi noted. - If possible, we recommend refraining from trips in difficult weather conditions, checking the technical condition of vehicles and taking into account current road information before departure."

