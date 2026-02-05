Kyiv and the region are stuck in traffic jams due to heavy snowfall on February 5: photos, videos, and all details

$43.170.02
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 14481 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 25029 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 19859 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 19523 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 19893 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 18634 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 15266 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 13813 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 20222 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
Publications
Exclusives
Anomalous frosts in New York: the number of homeless victims has risen to 17February 4, 10:49 PM • 9844 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 16973 views
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod districtFebruary 5, 12:59 AM • 10512 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhoto05:01 AM • 4200 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhoto05:37 AM • 6618 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 39805 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 70413 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 70749 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 109876 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 116366 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
J. D. Vance
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
France
Europe
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 17034 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 10273 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 10211 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 13268 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 11618 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Film

Kyiv and the region are stuck in traffic jams due to heavy snowfall on February 5: photos, videos, and all details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

On February 5, Kyiv and the region were hit by heavy snowfall, which led to traffic jams and cars getting stuck. Ice formed on the roads, and taxi fares sharply increased.

Kyiv and the region are stuck in traffic jams due to heavy snowfall on February 5: photos, videos, and all details

In Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, cars are skidding due to heavy snowfall on February 5. Due to bad weather and uncleared roads, the city and suburbs are stuck in traffic jams. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv Telegram channels.

Details

Cars are stuck on the Zhytomyr and Warsaw highways from Bucha to Moshchun, as well as at the entrance to the capital from the Odesa highway.

In Kyiv itself, cars are skidding and unable to climb hills, and roads have turned into an ice rink.

Also, in the capital, taxi fares have sharply increased due to bad weather and difficult traffic on the roads.

Meanwhile, patrol police officers of Kyiv Oblast, together with utility services, are eliminating the consequences of bad weather and working to ensure that road traffic is safe for all participants.

In some districts of Kyiv, due to black ice, people are falling to the ground and getting seriously injured.

Recall

On the night of February 5, Russian occupation forces launched another attack on Kyiv using attack drones. As a result of the enemy's terrorist actions, two elderly women were injured, and damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded.

Yevhen Ustimenko

