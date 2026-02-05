Kyiv and the region are stuck in traffic jams due to heavy snowfall on February 5: photos, videos, and all details

In Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, cars are skidding due to heavy snowfall on February 5. Due to bad weather and uncleared roads, the city and suburbs are stuck in traffic jams. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv Telegram channels.

Details

Cars are stuck on the Zhytomyr and Warsaw highways from Bucha to Moshchun, as well as at the entrance to the capital from the Odesa highway.

In Kyiv itself, cars are skidding and unable to climb hills, and roads have turned into an ice rink.

Also, in the capital, taxi fares have sharply increased due to bad weather and difficult traffic on the roads.

Meanwhile, patrol police officers of Kyiv Oblast, together with utility services, are eliminating the consequences of bad weather and working to ensure that road traffic is safe for all participants.

In some districts of Kyiv, due to black ice, people are falling to the ground and getting seriously injured.

Recall

On the night of February 5, Russian occupation forces launched another attack on Kyiv using attack drones. As a result of the enemy's terrorist actions, two elderly women were injured, and damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded.