Ukraine offers Poland drones in exchange for MiG aircraft: what Zelenskyy said

Ukraine is ready to provide Poland with drones in exchange for MiG aircraft, and strengthening air defense remains a key priority for our country during the winter period. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on February 5, UNN reports.

The country's leader noted that he would not go into the details of the agreements at this time.

Ukraine and Poland discussed the transfer of MiG-29 aircraft

According to the Head of State, the Ukrainian side has a list of drones that Poland needs. At the same time, in a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Zelenskyy directly outlined Ukraine's needs: "To get through the winter, appropriate air defense systems and missiles for them are needed."

We are ready for an exchange. We have a list of drones that the Polish side needs, we said today that we are ready to exchange. I honestly told Donald (Tusk, - ed.) that if there is a choice now, a priority, then we need to get through the winter and we need appropriate air defense weapons, appropriate missiles - added Zelenskyy.

It should be noted that Poland previously publicly reported on negotiations regarding the possible transfer of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, as well as on discussions about the format of mutual benefit within the framework of defense cooperation, particularly in the field of unmanned technologies.

Poland to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine: number of aircraft announced

Also, in January 2026, a number of media outlets, citing Polish officials, wrote that the Polish government had approved a decision to transfer up to nine MiG-29s to Ukraine, although technical consultations were ongoing.