Ukraine offers Poland drones in exchange for MiG aircraft: what Zelenskyy said

01:04 PM • 2948 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pause
10:18 AM • 14615 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 37595 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 21333 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 22184 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 19268 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 13195 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13522 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19626 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30661 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General Staff
February 5, 04:49 AM
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also falls
February 5, 05:01 AM
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reported
February 5, 05:37 AM
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - Andryushchenko
February 5, 07:12 AM
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded
12:00 PM
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 37597 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking
February 4, 11:15 AM
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"
February 3, 02:37 PM
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group
February 3, 02:17 PM
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn to
February 3, 06:30 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
01:14 PM
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
11:46 AM
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy
February 4, 11:05 PM
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of Creation
February 4, 07:58 PM
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips cost
February 4, 06:16 PM
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Starlink

Ukraine offers Poland drones in exchange for MiG aircraft: what Zelenskyy said

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Ukraine is ready to exchange drones for MiG aircraft with Poland. Strengthening air defense and obtaining appropriate missiles remains a priority for Ukraine.

Ukraine offers Poland drones in exchange for MiG aircraft: what Zelenskyy said

Ukraine is ready to provide Poland with drones in exchange for MiG aircraft, and strengthening air defense remains a key priority for our country during the winter period. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on February 5, UNN reports.

The country's leader noted that he would not go into the details of the agreements at this time.

Ukraine and Poland discussed the transfer of MiG-29 aircraft30.01.26, 13:08 • 3817 views

According to the Head of State, the Ukrainian side has a list of drones that Poland needs. At the same time, in a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Zelenskyy directly outlined Ukraine's needs: "To get through the winter, appropriate air defense systems and missiles for them are needed."

We are ready for an exchange. We have a list of drones that the Polish side needs, we said today that we are ready to exchange. I honestly told Donald (Tusk, - ed.) that if there is a choice now, a priority, then we need to get through the winter and we need appropriate air defense weapons, appropriate missiles

- added Zelenskyy.

It should be noted that Poland previously publicly reported on negotiations regarding the possible transfer of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, as well as on discussions about the format of mutual benefit within the framework of defense cooperation, particularly in the field of unmanned technologies.

Poland to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine: number of aircraft announced15.01.26, 14:25 • 4631 view

Also, in January 2026, a number of media outlets, citing Polish officials, wrote that the Polish government had approved a decision to transfer up to nine MiG-29s to Ukraine, although technical consultations were ongoing.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
War in Ukraine
Mikoyan MiG-29
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland