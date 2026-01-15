$43.180.08
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 24081 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 15690 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 17820 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 38827 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 35190 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 37121 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 34119 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 27804 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 23388 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Poland to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine: number of aircraft announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Poland will transfer up to nine MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. Technical discussions are currently underway, and Ukraine has agreed to the proposal, Warsaw says.

Poland to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine: number of aircraft announced

The Polish government will transfer up to 9 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine to protect against a full-scale Russian invasion. This was stated by Polish Deputy Minister of Defense Paweł Zalewski, reports UNN with reference to TVP World.

Details

As Zalewski noted, Warsaw is currently awaiting a response from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. At the same time, technical discussions are ongoing.

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland also stated that Ukraine agreed to this proposal. According to him, the initial delivery will include "less than ten" aircraft.

I believe that the Ukrainians have decided to accept this offer. Of course, there are some technical aspects that, as always, will be clarified

- the Polish official's statement reads.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in response to accusations from American leader Donald Trump, stressed that it was Russia, not Ukraine, that rejected the peace plan prepared by the United States.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
War in Ukraine
Mikoyan MiG-29
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland