Poland to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine: number of aircraft announced

The Polish government will transfer up to 9 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine to protect against a full-scale Russian invasion. This was stated by Polish Deputy Minister of Defense Paweł Zalewski, reports UNN with reference to TVP World.

As Zalewski noted, Warsaw is currently awaiting a response from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. At the same time, technical discussions are ongoing.

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland also stated that Ukraine agreed to this proposal. According to him, the initial delivery will include "less than ten" aircraft.

I believe that the Ukrainians have decided to accept this offer. Of course, there are some technical aspects that, as always, will be clarified - the Polish official's statement reads.

