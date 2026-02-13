Zelenskyy received the first jointly produced attack drone in Germany

$42.990.04
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Global oil prices fall for the first time in 2026 - Bloomberg
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Munich
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her diet
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Film

Zelenskyy received the first jointly produced attack drone in Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2320 views

President Zelenskyy received the first attack drone manufactured at a German-Ukrainian enterprise in Germany. This year, 10,000 such drones will strengthen the Ukrainian army.

Zelenskyy received the first jointly produced attack drone in Germany

During his visit to Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the first strike drone jointly produced at the first German-Ukrainian enterprise, witnessing the drone's maiden flight. This year, 10,000 such drones will be transferred to strengthen the Ukrainian army, as he announced on social media, writes UNN.

Today, we are at the first German-Ukrainian joint venture that is already producing drones for the Ukrainian army. Today, I received the first jointly manufactured strike drone. We saw the production line and the drone's maiden flight.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

As the President noted, "this is modern Ukrainian technology, battle-tested, equipped with artificial intelligence." "It will deliver strikes, conduct reconnaissance, and protect our soldiers," he said.

"And this year, 10,000 drones produced here will be transferred to Ukraine and strengthen our troops," Zelenskyy announced.

According to him, Ukraine has long been working on opening joint production lines in Europe. "And today, this line is working. The first in Germany. This is a real result," he pointed out.

"In total, by the end of the year, we will open 10 joint ventures for the production of Ukrainian drones," Zelenskyy stated.

The President of Ukraine expressed gratitude to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the German government, personally to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, and the German people.

"Ukraine is always ready to share the experience we have gained in defending lives," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy arrives in Munich, announces meetings and new security steps

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomyPolitics
Technology
Social network
War in Ukraine
Friedrich Merz
Boris Pistorius
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine