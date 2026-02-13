Zelenskyy received the first jointly produced attack drone in Germany

During his visit to Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received the first strike drone jointly produced at the first German-Ukrainian enterprise, witnessing the drone's maiden flight. This year, 10,000 such drones will be transferred to strengthen the Ukrainian army, as he announced on social media, writes UNN.

Today, we are at the first German-Ukrainian joint venture that is already producing drones for the Ukrainian army. Today, I received the first jointly manufactured strike drone. We saw the production line and the drone's maiden flight. - Zelenskyy wrote.

As the President noted, "this is modern Ukrainian technology, battle-tested, equipped with artificial intelligence." "It will deliver strikes, conduct reconnaissance, and protect our soldiers," he said.

"And this year, 10,000 drones produced here will be transferred to Ukraine and strengthen our troops," Zelenskyy announced.

According to him, Ukraine has long been working on opening joint production lines in Europe. "And today, this line is working. The first in Germany. This is a real result," he pointed out.

"In total, by the end of the year, we will open 10 joint ventures for the production of Ukrainian drones," Zelenskyy stated.

The President of Ukraine expressed gratitude to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the German government, personally to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, and the German people.

"Ukraine is always ready to share the experience we have gained in defending lives," Zelenskyy emphasized.

