Zelenskyy arrives in Munich, announces meetings and new security steps

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he is in Munich, Germany today and spoke about the visit's agenda, UNN reports.

Today in Munich, Germany. It's an important day, and there will be new steps towards our common security – for Ukraine and Europe. The plan includes the first joint Ukrainian-German drone production enterprise, as well as bilateral and multilateral meetings with partners. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "we need more of our joint productions, more of our resilience, more coordination and effectiveness of our common security architecture in Europe." "The most significant thing we can achieve together is ending the war with a dignified peace and creating reliable security guarantees for Ukraine and for all of Europe. So that no one in Europe fears being left without protection. Thank you to everyone who helps!" the President stated.

