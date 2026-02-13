US Secretary of State Rubio to meet with Zelenskyy in Munich

$43.030.06
February 12, 04:21 PM
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Popular news
Ukraine may be ready to make concessions on Donetsk region - The AtlanticFebruary 12, 09:10 PM • 10002 views
Macron does not plan to meet with Putin "in the coming days"February 12, 09:42 PM • 4486 views
Heraskevych's disqualification for a symbol of remembrance caused a wave of outrageFebruary 12, 09:59 PM • 7348 views
Police showed the evacuation of a family from Kostiantynivka and the body of the deceased motherVideoFebruary 12, 10:33 PM • 7894 views
Transport in occupied Crimea operates in survival mode, buses are delayed up to 2 hours - CNS02:02 AM • 4660 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 40764 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 82709 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 72825 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 76796 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 82681 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 17241 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 21282 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 46661 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 40271 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 41953 views
US Secretary of State Rubio to meet with Zelenskyy in Munich

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

Secretary of State Rubio looks forward to meeting with President Zelenskyy in Munich. He condemns Russian bombings, calling them horrific suffering.

US Secretary of State Rubio to meet with Zelenskyy in Munich

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich, where the Munich Security Conference will take place, as he told reporters on February 12, UNN writes.

I think so. I think he was going to be there, and there’s a chance to see him. I believe it’s on my schedule. I’m not 100 percent certain, but I’m sure we will

- said Rubio, answering whether he expects to meet with President Zelenskyy during his visit to Munich.

Munich Security Conference officially announced Zelenskyy's participation11.02.26, 16:49 • 4590 views

When asked what he thought about Russian bombardments of Ukraine during the frosts, the Secretary of State stated: "It's terrible. It's war."

"That's why we want the war to end. People are suffering. It's the coldest time of year now. This is incredible suffering. That's the problem with wars. That's why wars are bad, and that's why we've been working so hard for over a year to try to end this war," Rubio said.

The power supply situation after the new Russian attack remains difficult - Shmyhal12.02.26, 21:48 • 3438 views

Julia Shramko

