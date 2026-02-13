US Secretary of State Rubio to meet with Zelenskyy in Munich

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich, where the Munich Security Conference will take place, as he told reporters on February 12, UNN writes.

I think so. I think he was going to be there, and there’s a chance to see him. I believe it’s on my schedule. I’m not 100 percent certain, but I’m sure we will - said Rubio, answering whether he expects to meet with President Zelenskyy during his visit to Munich.

Munich Security Conference officially announced Zelenskyy's participation

When asked what he thought about Russian bombardments of Ukraine during the frosts, the Secretary of State stated: "It's terrible. It's war."

"That's why we want the war to end. People are suffering. It's the coldest time of year now. This is incredible suffering. That's the problem with wars. That's why wars are bad, and that's why we've been working so hard for over a year to try to end this war," Rubio said.

