Munich Security Conference officially announced Zelenskyy's participation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the Munich Security Conference, which will take place from February 13 to 15. This is stated in the Munich Conference's announcement, as reported by UNN.

We are honored to confirm that President Zelenskyy will return to Munich and lead the Ukrainian delegation - the statement reads.

It is also reported that Zelenskyy is to receive the Ewald von Kleist Award, dedicated to the brave Ukrainian people.

The European Union is preparing for a week of intensive diplomatic meetings, including a meeting of defense ministers, an economic summit, and the Munich Security Conference. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the Munich Conference.

President Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's participation in two important international security events this week, including the Munich Security Conference. New support packages for Ukraine's defense are expected.