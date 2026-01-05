Travel on main roads ensured despite snow in several regions - road workers
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, roads are mostly dry, but in some regions they are wet, in places snowy, with packed snow in Donetsk region, and fog and up to 10 cm of snow in Sumy region. Travel on all sections of state roads is ensured.
Across Ukraine, the main roads are mostly dry, in some regions - wet or partially snow-covered, in Donetsk region there is sometimes ice, and in Sumy region - sometimes fog, snow - up to 10 cm, but passage on all sections of state roads is ensured, reported the Agency for Restoration, writes UNN.
Details
In most of the country, as stated, cloudy weather is observed, in a number of regions - it will snow. The air temperature is -10...+2°C.
The road surface on state highways is mostly dry, in some regions - wet or partially snow-covered. In Donetsk region, some sections of the road have ice, in Sumy region - sometimes fog, the snow cover height is up to 10 cm
On the mountain pass sections of roads in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, as stated, - sometimes snow, air temperature -10...-5°C, the surface is wet, partially snow-covered.
On certain sections of state roads, road organizations, as reported, are carrying out work on treating the surface with anti-icing materials on bridges, overpasses, descents, ascents, and curved sections.
Passage on all sections of state roads is ensured
