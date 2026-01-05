$42.290.12
Travel on main roads ensured despite snow in several regions - road workers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

In Ukraine, roads are mostly dry, but in some regions they are wet, in places snowy, with packed snow in Donetsk region, and fog and up to 10 cm of snow in Sumy region. Travel on all sections of state roads is ensured.

Travel on main roads ensured despite snow in several regions - road workers

Across Ukraine, the main roads are mostly dry, in some regions - wet or partially snow-covered, in Donetsk region there is sometimes ice, and in Sumy region - sometimes fog, snow - up to 10 cm, but passage on all sections of state roads is ensured, reported the Agency for Restoration, writes UNN.

Details

In most of the country, as stated, cloudy weather is observed, in a number of regions - it will snow. The air temperature is -10...+2°C.

The road surface on state highways is mostly dry, in some regions - wet or partially snow-covered. In Donetsk region, some sections of the road have ice, in Sumy region - sometimes fog, the snow cover height is up to 10 cm

- reported the road workers.

On the mountain pass sections of roads in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, as stated, - sometimes snow, air temperature -10...-5°C, the surface is wet, partially snow-covered.

Weather on January 5: -14°C recorded on Mount Pip Ivan with cloudy weather and wind - SES05.01.26, 09:36 • 1578 views

On certain sections of state roads, road organizations, as reported, are carrying out work on treating the surface with anti-icing materials on bridges, overpasses, descents, ascents, and curved sections.

Passage on all sections of state roads is ensured

- noted the agency.

A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 504.01.26, 13:20 • 70729 views

Julia Shramko

