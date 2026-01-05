Travel on main roads ensured despite snow in several regions - road workers

Across Ukraine, the main roads are mostly dry, in some regions - wet or partially snow-covered, in Donetsk region there is sometimes ice, and in Sumy region - sometimes fog, snow - up to 10 cm, but passage on all sections of state roads is ensured, reported the Agency for Restoration, writes UNN.

Details

In most of the country, as stated, cloudy weather is observed, in a number of regions - it will snow. The air temperature is -10...+2°C.

The road surface on state highways is mostly dry, in some regions - wet or partially snow-covered. In Donetsk region, some sections of the road have ice, in Sumy region - sometimes fog, the snow cover height is up to 10 cm - reported the road workers.

On the mountain pass sections of roads in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, as stated, - sometimes snow, air temperature -10...-5°C, the surface is wet, partially snow-covered.

On certain sections of state roads, road organizations, as reported, are carrying out work on treating the surface with anti-icing materials on bridges, overpasses, descents, ascents, and curved sections.

Passage on all sections of state roads is ensured - noted the agency.

