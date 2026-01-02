Kyiv heating network accident on January 2: traffic on Lobanovskyi Avenue complicated

Photo: t.me/OBiloshytskiy

In Kyiv, due to a heating network accident on Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenue, near Demiivska Square, traffic is difficult in the direction of Kholodnoyarska Street. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Department of Patrol Police of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Patrol officers are currently monitoring road safety and organizing a detour for vehicles via Izyumska Street. Drivers are advised to take this information into account when planning their trips.

Recall

According to the capital's police, no serious violations of public order were recorded on the night of December 31 to January 1.

At the same time, the Kyiv police published a selection of curious calls received on the 102 line.