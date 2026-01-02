Kyiv heating network accident on January 2: traffic on Lobanovskyi Avenue complicated

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
11:39 AM • 8362 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
09:17 AM • 15071 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 15281 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 53254 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 79901 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 60484 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 55555 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 183439 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 178453 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 58060 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - pollJanuary 2, 04:31 AM • 13746 views
Ukrainian military under significant pressure in the south due to numerical superiority of Russian brigades - CNNJanuary 2, 05:15 AM • 4452 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 18677 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 3408:45 AM • 11445 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 15048 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 15208 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 38984 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 56487 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 183439 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 104638 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Ihor Terekhov
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 33741 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 42583 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 42845 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 104638 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 41191 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Tesla Model Y

Kyiv heating network accident on January 2: traffic on Lobanovskyi Avenue complicated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Traffic on Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenue in Kyiv is complicated due to a heating network accident. Patrol officers are organizing a detour via Iziumska Street, advising drivers to take this into account when planning their trips.

Kyiv heating network accident on January 2: traffic on Lobanovskyi Avenue complicated
Photo: t.me/OBiloshytskiy

In Kyiv, due to a heating network accident on Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenue, near Demiivska Square, traffic is difficult in the direction of Kholodnoyarska Street. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Department of Patrol Police of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Patrol officers are currently monitoring road safety and organizing a detour for vehicles via Izyumska Street. Drivers are advised to take this information into account when planning their trips.

Recall

According to the capital's police, no serious violations of public order were recorded on the night of December 31 to January 1.

At the same time, the Kyiv police published a selection of curious calls received on the 102 line.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivEventsAuto
New Year
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Heating
Kyiv