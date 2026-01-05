$42.290.12
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 50060 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 65586 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 50346 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 58671 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 60094 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 64046 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57249 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 52004 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 68249 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Publications
Exclusives
The Times

8 out of 10 bestsellers among new cars in Ukraine in December are electric cars: which models

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

In December 2025, 8 out of 10 most popular new cars in Ukraine were electric cars. The electric crossover VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX was recognized as the market leader.

8 out of 10 bestsellers among new cars in Ukraine in December are electric cars: which models

8 out of 10 bestsellers among new cars preferred by Ukrainians in December 2025 were electric cars, the "Ukrautoprom" association reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Last month, 40% of the Ukrainian market of new passenger cars was formed by the ten most popular models. This time, electric vehicles dominate the top ten most popular cars of the month - 8 out of 10," Ukrautoprom reported.

The title of market leader in December, as indicated, was won by the electric crossover VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX.

In total, the top 10 new passenger cars of the month are as follows:

  • VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX - 825 units;
    • BYD Leopard 3 - 735 units;
      • BYD Sea Lion 06 - 641 units;
        • RENAULT Duster - 582 units;
          • ZEEKR 7X - 442 units;
            • TOYOTA RAV-4 - 408 units;
              • BYD Sea Lion 07 - 387 units;
                • ZEEKR 001 - 363 units;
                  • BYD Yuan Up - 308 units;
                    • HONDA eNP2 - 306 units.

                      Volkswagen released the new ID.UNYX 08 electric crossover: up to 730 km and 800 V fast charging25.12.25, 08:26 • 3575 views

                      Julia Shramko

                      EconomyAuto
                      Technology