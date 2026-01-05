8 out of 10 bestsellers among new cars in Ukraine in December are electric cars: which models

8 out of 10 bestsellers among new cars preferred by Ukrainians in December 2025 were electric cars, the "Ukrautoprom" association reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Last month, 40% of the Ukrainian market of new passenger cars was formed by the ten most popular models. This time, electric vehicles dominate the top ten most popular cars of the month - 8 out of 10," Ukrautoprom reported.

The title of market leader in December, as indicated, was won by the electric crossover VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX.

In total, the top 10 new passenger cars of the month are as follows:

VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX - 825 units;

BYD Leopard 3 - 735 units;

BYD Sea Lion 06 - 641 units;

RENAULT Duster - 582 units;

ZEEKR 7X - 442 units;

TOYOTA RAV-4 - 408 units;

BYD Sea Lion 07 - 387 units;

ZEEKR 001 - 363 units;

BYD Yuan Up - 308 units;

HONDA eNP2 - 306 units.

Volkswagen released the new ID.UNYX 08 electric crossover: up to 730 km and 800 V fast charging