Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 15957 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 42138 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 76471 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 44505 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of
January 5, 12:32 PM • 45699 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 45600 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 112465 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
January 4, 03:52 PM • 71690 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 97146 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
Launch of penalty point system for drivers from 2026 is fake - patrol police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Information about the introduction of a penalty point system for drivers from 2026 is not true. This issue is under consideration, and penalty points have not yet been introduced.

Launch of penalty point system for drivers from 2026 is fake - patrol police

Information about the alleged introduction of a penalty point system for drivers from 2026 is not true. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

Information has been circulated online that a penalty point system for drivers has been launched from 2026. This is not true

- the post says.

According to preliminary information, there are currently a number of draft laws that are intended to regulate this issue and provide for the possible introduction of penalty points in the future, following the example of foreign experience.

For now, this issue is under consideration, and penalty points have not been introduced! We will definitely inform the public in advance about such large-scale innovations. Trust verified sources

- Biloshytskyi emphasizes.

Recall

At the end of October 2025, a group of people's deputies registered a bill proposing to restore the penalty point system for drivers for traffic violations, which was abolished in 2020.

Alla Kiosak

Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Road traffic accident