Launch of penalty point system for drivers from 2026 is fake - patrol police

Information about the alleged introduction of a penalty point system for drivers from 2026 is not true. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

Information has been circulated online that a penalty point system for drivers has been launched from 2026. This is not true - the post says.

According to preliminary information, there are currently a number of draft laws that are intended to regulate this issue and provide for the possible introduction of penalty points in the future, following the example of foreign experience.

For now, this issue is under consideration, and penalty points have not been introduced! We will definitely inform the public in advance about such large-scale innovations. Trust verified sources - Biloshytskyi emphasizes.

Recall

At the end of October 2025, a group of people's deputies registered a bill proposing to restore the penalty point system for drivers for traffic violations, which was abolished in 2020.