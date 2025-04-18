$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 9886 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39262 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 41997 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 75627 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30280 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85320 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68386 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152560 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88784 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90756 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

A US court has found Google to be a monopolist in the field of online advertising

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2674 views

Google's antitrust defeat could lead to the sale of part of the business. The court found that the company illegally monopolized the markets for advertising exchange and ad servers.

A US court has found Google to be a monopolist in the field of online advertising

A US court has ruled that Google illegally obtained and maintained a monopoly in the digital advertising market - another antitrust defeat for the tech giant that could lead to the forced sale of part of its business. This is reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

Judge Leonie Brinkema, who is hearing the case in federal court in Virginia, said on Thursday that Google "knowingly" monopolized the ad exchange and ad server markets for publishers.

At the same time, the judge acknowledged that the US Department of Justice, which filed the lawsuit, failed to prove that Google unfairly dominated the third component of the market - advertising networks for advertisers.

In response, Google said: "We won half of this case and will appeal the other half... We disagree with the court's decision regarding our tools for publishers. Publishers have many options and they choose Google because our advertising technologies are simple, accessible and effective."

How Google removed content at the request of Russia and China: an investigation16.02.25, 13:45 • 48292 views

The ruling comes after a federal judge found last year in a separate antitrust case that Google spends billions of dollars on exclusive deals to maintain an illegal monopoly in the search market. The second phase of that trial, which will determine remedies, will begin next week.

In the search case, the Department of Justice demanded that Google sell the Chrome browser, stop annual payments of $20 billion to Apple for the right to be the default search engine, and share more data with competitors. 

Google has agreed to pay $28 million over allegations of unequal treatment of employees20.03.25, 11:39 • 7414 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
United States Department of Justice
Financial Times
Virginia
Apple Inc.
Google
