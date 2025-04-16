The Ministry of Defense has approved the Ukrainian B-1 UAV for operation in the Armed Forces: what it can do

The Ministry of Defense has codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the unmanned aerial complex of Ukrainian production V-1. This was reported by the press service of the department with reference to the Main Department for Ensuring the Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the V-1 drones are super-light "bombers" created to destroy clusters of manpower, automotive and armored vehicles, military facilities on the line of combat contact and in the enemy's rear.

The aircraft of the complex can carry ammunition of various types. The UAV is powered by a low-noise, powerful engine. This "bomber" can stay in the air for several hours - said the Ministry of Defense.

They added that the aircraft of the V-1 complex have increased resistance to the effects of enemy electronic warfare equipment.

"A special feature of the complex is its ability to be quickly deployed and collapsed, which reduces the risk to the crew during missions," the statement said.

