"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17124 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 74259 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40016 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45352 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52389 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94429 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86245 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35496 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60613 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109533 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

The Ministry of Defense has approved the Ukrainian B-1 UAV for operation in the Armed Forces: what it can do

Kyiv • UNN

 3392 views

B-1 - ultralight "bombers", for hitting manpower and equipment. UAVs can carry various types of ammunition, are resistant to electronic warfare and are quickly deployed.

The Ministry of Defense has approved the Ukrainian B-1 UAV for operation in the Armed Forces: what it can do

The Ministry of Defense has codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the unmanned aerial complex of Ukrainian production V-1. This was reported by the press service of the department with reference to the Main Department for Ensuring the Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the V-1 drones are super-light "bombers" created to destroy clusters of manpower, automotive and armored vehicles, military facilities on the line of combat contact and in the enemy's rear.

The aircraft of the complex can carry ammunition of various types. The UAV is powered by a low-noise, powerful engine. This "bomber" can stay in the air for several hours

- said the Ministry of Defense.

They added that the aircraft of the V-1 complex have increased resistance to the effects of enemy electronic warfare equipment.

"A special feature of the complex is its ability to be quickly deployed and collapsed, which reduces the risk to the crew during missions," the statement said.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved for operation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the automatic grenade launcher AGL-53. It surpasses the Soviet AGS-17 in accuracy, range and uses NATO standard ammunition.

Transition to summer military uniform: when it will happen and what the Ministry of Defense is preparing for14.04.25, 15:51 • 6506 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Technologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
