The White House stated that US technologies allow controlling time and space

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1542 views

Michael Kratsios stated that US technologies allow controlling time and space, eliminating distance and increasing productivity. Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on US technologies.

The White House stated that US technologies allow controlling time and space

Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Michael Kratsios said that US technologies allow managing time and space. Kratsios said this in a speech at the Endless Frontiers Retreat conference, quoted by the White House press service, reports UNN.

We are capable of much more. Our technologies allow us to control time and space. They destroy distance, make things grow and increase productivity 

- said Kratsios.

He emphasized that in a recent speech, Vice President Jay Dee Vance noted that the tradition of American innovation was to increase the capabilities of American workers, to expand human capabilities so that more people could do more and more meaningful work, but, according to him, unlimited immigration and dependence on cheap labor both at home and abroad have replaced productivity gains through technology.

We can build new ways that will allow us to do more with less, or we can borrow from the future. We have chosen to borrow from the future again and again. Our choice as a civilization is technology or debt. And we chose debt 

- added Kratsios.

Let us remind you

Due to the unpredictable behavior of the US administration led by President Donald Trump, European countries began to think about reducing dependence on American technologies.

Europe aims to reduce dependence on US technologies – AFP 16.04.25, 12:15 • 4932 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldTechnologies
J. D. Vance
White House
Donald Trump
Europe
United States
