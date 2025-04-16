Europe aims to reduce dependence on US technologies – AFP

Due to the unpredictable behavior of the US administration led by President Donald Trump, European countries have begun to think about reducing their dependence on American technologies. This was reported by Agence France-Presse, reports UNN.

As the publication notes, most of the technologies used by European countries - from Microsoft to Meta, from Apple to Uber, from cloud computing to artificial intelligence - are American. Approximately two-thirds of the European cloud technology market is in the hands of American giants Amazon, Microsoft and Google, while the share of European cloud service providers is steadily decreasing.

As European countries face tariffs from the United States, there is a growing desire among Europeans to be as independent as possible from American technologies, AFP writes. To support European companies in the field of artificial intelligence and beyond, the EU has called for a "European priority for critical sectors and technologies" in public procurement.

The US and the European Union have not made progress in overcoming trade differences. Most of the American duties imposed by the Trump administration on European goods worth $431 billion will remain in force.