40% of weapons are of Ukrainian production. Zelenskyy awarded defense industry workers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded employees of the domestic defense-industrial complex. He reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of state, more than 40% of the weapons used at the front are produced in Ukraine. He added that Ukraine will do more and more to guarantee its security both independently and together with partners.

He also emphasized that Ukraine will always need its own strong weapons and its own technological advantage.

Ukraine will always need its own strong weapons, so that we have our own strong Ukrainian state. Ukraine will always need its own technological advantage, so that Russia knows: we will respond to every strike – Zelenskyy wrote.

Let's remind

