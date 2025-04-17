The US may ban the Chinese AI laboratory DeepSeek - NYT

The White House is considering restrictions for the Chinese AI laboratory DeepSeek, up to a complete ban on US territory. This was reported by The New York Times, reports UNN.

The US Presidential Administration is considering new restrictions for the Chinese AI laboratory DeepSeek, which will limit its ability to purchase Nvidia artificial intelligence chips, and potentially ban Americans from using the Chinese chatbot. These restrictions are part of the Trump administration's actions to compete with China in the field of artificial intelligence.

Also, the US House of Representatives Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has launched an investigation into Nvidia's activities for the first time in the history of Congress. The purpose of the investigation is to find out whether the company provided the Chinese startup with critical chips for AI development, which is a violation of US law. The investigation reports that DeepSeek could have received 60,000 Nvidia chips: some of them could have been imported into China through intermediaries in Singapore.

In response, Nvidia said it strictly adheres to US export control rules and does not supply chips to China.

The South Korean government detected a leak of data through the Chinese AI company Deepseek to Bytedance, which owns TikTok.