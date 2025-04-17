On a distant planet from Earth, molecules linked to living organisms were discovered

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15783 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61502 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163290 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83976 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113829 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89537 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141355 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123509 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39001 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62921 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
3.7m/s
59%
Popular news

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Publications

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43015 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163285 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154596 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141353 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123506 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97986 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41200 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41507 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41964 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43730 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

On a distant planet from Earth, molecules linked to living organisms were discovered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Compounds produced by marine microorganisms on Earth have been found in the atmosphere of the exoplanet K2-18 b. This may be indirect evidence of the existence of life beyond Earth, further research is needed.

On a distant planet from Earth, molecules linked to living organisms were discovered

Scientists have confirmation that life is possible outside of Earth. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to reports, molecules have been discovered in the atmosphere of a distant planet that are associated exclusively with living organisms on Earth. We are talking about compounds dimethyl sulfide and dimethyl disulfide, which in our world are usually produced by marine microorganisms, including phytoplankton.

These unusual data come from observations by the James Webb Telescope, which was monitoring the planet K2-18 b, located about 124 light-years away from us. This exoplanet, which is more than eight times as massive as Earth, orbits in the so-called "habitable zone" around its star - a red dwarf in the constellation Leo. Under such conditions, theoretically, liquid water can exist, which is a key factor for the emergence of life.

Although scientists emphasize that this is not a direct detection of alien organisms, but only a probable biosignature, that is, indirect evidence of the existence of life, they do not hide their enthusiasm.

Currently, the scientific community is calling for further observations and tests to confirm these results. Meanwhile, the discovery on K2-18 b is already raising new hopes among scientists who have dreamed of such a breakthrough in the search for life in the Universe for decades.

Astronomers have discovered more than a hundred new satellites of Saturn12.03.25, 05:43 • 24377 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the WorldTechnologies
Brent
$66.25
Bitcoin
$84,314.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.31
Золото
$3,336.87
Ethereum
$1,588.86