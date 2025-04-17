On a distant planet from Earth, molecules linked to living organisms were discovered

Scientists have confirmation that life is possible outside of Earth. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to reports, molecules have been discovered in the atmosphere of a distant planet that are associated exclusively with living organisms on Earth. We are talking about compounds dimethyl sulfide and dimethyl disulfide, which in our world are usually produced by marine microorganisms, including phytoplankton.

These unusual data come from observations by the James Webb Telescope, which was monitoring the planet K2-18 b, located about 124 light-years away from us. This exoplanet, which is more than eight times as massive as Earth, orbits in the so-called "habitable zone" around its star - a red dwarf in the constellation Leo. Under such conditions, theoretically, liquid water can exist, which is a key factor for the emergence of life.

Although scientists emphasize that this is not a direct detection of alien organisms, but only a probable biosignature, that is, indirect evidence of the existence of life, they do not hide their enthusiasm.

Currently, the scientific community is calling for further observations and tests to confirm these results. Meanwhile, the discovery on K2-18 b is already raising new hopes among scientists who have dreamed of such a breakthrough in the search for life in the Universe for decades.

Astronomers have discovered more than a hundred new satellites of Saturn