Astronomers have discovered more than a hundred new satellites of Saturn

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17062 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107934 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169365 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106694 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343221 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173575 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144866 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196129 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124858 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Astronomers have discovered more than a hundred new satellites of Saturn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24368 views

Saturn has secured its leadership among the planets of the Solar System in terms of the number of satellites. Now it has 274.

Astronomers have discovered more than a hundred new satellites of Saturn

Astronomers have discovered 128 new satellites orbiting Saturn. This has cemented its leadership in the list of Solar System planets with the largest number of moons, UNN writes with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Until recently, the title of "Satellite King" belonged to Jupiter, but now Saturn has a total of 274 satellites, almost twice as many as all other planets combined.

A group of researchers previously identified 62 Saturn satellites using the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope and, seeing faint hints that there were more, conducted further observations.

We found 128 new satellites. Based on our forecasts, I don't think Jupiter will ever catch up (Saturn - ed.)

- said lead researcher Dr. Edward Ashton, a doctoral student at the Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Academia Sinica in Taiwan.

It is noted that the International Astronomical Union has officially recognized the satellites, and they have been assigned strings of numbers and letters for the time being. They will later be named after Gallic, Scandinavian, and Canadian Inuit gods, in accordance with the conventions for Saturn's satellites.

The satellites were identified using the "shift and stack" technique, in which astronomers obtain sequential images that track the path of a celestial body.

All 128 new satellites are "irregular satellites", potato-shaped objects that are only a few kilometers in diameter. The increasing number of these objects highlights possible future disagreements about what is actually considered a satellite

- the article says.

According to scientists, understanding the dynamics of Saturn's many satellites may also help resolve the question of the origin of Saturn's rings. They, according to some researchers, may be the remnants of a satellite that was torn apart by the planet's gravity.

Recall

In February, the Blue Ghost spacecraft took pictures of the surface of the Moon's south pole as it approached Earth's satellite. In addition, the spacecraft conducted 10 scientific and technical experiments. These include studies of lunar dust, the radiation environment on the Moon, and the interaction of the solar wind with the Earth's magnetosphere.

Earlier, the European Space Agency published new images of the planet Mercury. The spacecraft, launched in 2018, is scheduled to land on Mercury in 2026 for detailed study.

China launched a new satellite into space: what is known10.03.25, 11:58 • 14861 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Technologies
