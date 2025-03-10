China launched a new satellite into space: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
China successfully launched a test satellite for communication technologies from the Xichang launch site. The launch took place at 1:17 AM Beijing time using a Long March-3B carrier rocket.
China has sent a new test satellite for communication technologies into space, reports UNN citing CGTN.
Details
The launch was carried out from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province in southwestern China on Monday morning.
The satellite with the Long March-3B rocket was launched at 1:17 AM (Beijing time). It reached the planned orbit, indicating a successful launch, reports the launch center.
