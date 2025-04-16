OpenAI is preparing a competitor to Elon Musk's X: work is already underway on a new social network

OpenAI is working on creating its own social network, which would be similar to Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter). This was reported by The Verge, reports UNN.

According to sources, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has already begun privately consulting with outside experts and gathering feedback on the future project. It is not yet known how the social network will look: either it will be implemented as a separate product, or it will be integrated into the already popular ChatGPT platform. At the same time, there has been no official comment from OpenAI yet.

The launch of its own social network may deepen Altman's rivalry with Musk, the owner of X. Back in February 2025, Musk offered to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion, to which Altman sarcastically replied: he will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion.

According to the publication, the new platform may give OpenAI access to unique user data in real time. This may be similar to how X is used to train xAI's Grok chatbot.

