OpenAI is preparing a competitor to Elon Musk's X: work is already underway on a new social network

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16753 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 72223 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39206 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44522 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51641 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93410 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85374 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35446 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60581 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109446 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 72223 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91961 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93410 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85374 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184819 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 54013 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29852 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30839 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32088 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34349 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

OpenAI is preparing a competitor to Elon Musk's X: work is already underway on a new social network

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2662 views

OpenAI is working on creating its own social network, which could become a competitor to "X". Sam Altman is consulting with experts on the project, the details of which are currently unknown.

OpenAI is preparing a competitor to Elon Musk's X: work is already underway on a new social network

OpenAI is working on creating its own social network, which would be similar to Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter). This was reported by The Verge, reports UNN.

Details

According to sources, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has already begun privately consulting with outside experts and gathering feedback on the future project. It is not yet known how the social network will look: either it will be implemented as a separate product, or it will be integrated into the already popular ChatGPT platform. At the same time, there has been no official comment from OpenAI yet.

The launch of its own social network may deepen Altman's rivalry with Musk, the owner of X. Back in February 2025, Musk offered to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion, to which Altman sarcastically replied: he will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion.

According to the publication, the new platform may give OpenAI access to unique user data in real time. This may be similar to how X is used to train xAI's Grok chatbot.

Recall

OpenAI introduced a new generation of its language models. We are talking about GPT-4.1 - they have improved coding and understanding of context.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Sam Altman
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Elon Musk
