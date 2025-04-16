YouControl presented the first module in Ukraine for assessing ESG risks of companies

YouControl presented the first module in Ukraine for a comprehensive assessment of ESG risks of companies. This is stated on the YouControl website, reports UNN.

Details

On April 15, a press conference "ESG for Business and Government: Rules and Tools for Responsible Governance" was held at the press center of the Ukrainian Crisis Media Center.

During the press conference, YouControl presented the "ESG Profile" module for organizations - the first tool in Ukraine for a comprehensive automatic assessment of ESG risks of companies.

It is emphasized that the compliance of Ukrainian enterprises with ESG standards is becoming globally important, and in the context of Ukraine's strategic course towards European integration and urgent tasks of rebuilding the country, the topic of sustainable development is decisive.

"European sustainable development standards are not a theoretical concept, but a practical requirement for Ukrainian businesses that want to be competitive at the international level and attract resources for development. It is also a necessity for internal processes - in particular, for the distribution of state funding and international aid aimed at economic recovery. And here, there is no way without the best practices of governance, corporate social responsibility and environmental reputation. Because they form trust and a transparent business environment," the statement said.

By the way, YouControl, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund and the NGO "Association of Open Data" have already confirmed their intentions to deepen cooperation, in particular through a previously signed memorandum. The tripartite memorandum provides for the use of the "ESG Profile" module to assess enterprises that attract funding under state support programs.

Among the main challenges were also the lack of awareness of business and government structures regarding the practical application of ESG criteria and the difficulty of collecting analytics without automation.

Purpose and capabilities of the module:

the tool is designed for banks and financial institutions (especially those working with state programs such as "5-7-9" or financing reconstruction projects), companies applying for state support, international grants or investments, as well as for businesses seeking cooperation with European partners;

journalists will find the module useful for creating analytical articles and investigations about companies' ESG compliance;

researchers - for collecting data and studying sustainable development trends; analysts and compliance risk assessment managers - for assessing ESG risks and developing recommendations for business and investors;

the module allows you to quickly assess the ESG risks of a counterparty, including the potential level of environmental and social impact (E&S) in accordance with the categorization of activities (according to the methodologies of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD));