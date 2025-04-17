50 military equipment tests have already been conducted at the "Iron Polygon"

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11470 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57823 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57014 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65937 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65419 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59704 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52571 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77107 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57824 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62242 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77020 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116435 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125065 views
Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3908 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22226 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26706 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121605 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63356 views
50 military equipment tests have already been conducted at the "Iron Polygon"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2078 views

Since the beginning of 2025, 50 tests of new military equipment have been conducted at the "Iron Polygon". Mostly drones, electronic warfare equipment and engineering support were tested.

50 military equipment tests have already been conducted at the "Iron Polygon"

Since the beginning of 2025, 50 tests of new models of military equipment have been conducted at the "Iron Range". This was announced in his Telegram channel by the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Herman Smetanin.

In 2025, 50 tests were conducted. Mostly in the categories of unmanned aerial complexes, means of engineering support for troops, electronic warfare and missile defense systems. Another 72 applications are at various stages of preparation for testing. New applications are received daily.

- Smetanin wrote.

The Minister reminded that the "Iron Range" is a project implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the Center for Scaling Technological Solutions. "It provides manufacturers with access to the process of professional testing and evaluation of the product by the military research institute," the statement reads.

Let us remind you

Ukraine has launched the production of CZ Bren 2 assault rifles under the name "Sich", which are already being supplied to the Defense Forces. This modern weapon has a modular design and is manufactured at Ukroboronprom facilities.

Ukrainian drone that can hit 3,000 km has passed testing - Zelenskyy17.03.25, 19:58 • 185478 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarTechnologies
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
