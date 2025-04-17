50 military equipment tests have already been conducted at the "Iron Polygon"

Since the beginning of 2025, 50 tests of new models of military equipment have been conducted at the "Iron Range". This was announced in his Telegram channel by the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Herman Smetanin.

In 2025, 50 tests were conducted. Mostly in the categories of unmanned aerial complexes, means of engineering support for troops, electronic warfare and missile defense systems. Another 72 applications are at various stages of preparation for testing. New applications are received daily. - Smetanin wrote.

The Minister reminded that the "Iron Range" is a project implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the Center for Scaling Technological Solutions. "It provides manufacturers with access to the process of professional testing and evaluation of the product by the military research institute," the statement reads.

