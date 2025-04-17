Key TikTok representative in the US steps down and moves to a global role

The head of TikTok in the USA on public policy, Michael Beckerman, plans to change his position. This is reported by The Information, reports UNN.

Details

Internal documents indicate that Michael Beckerman, who until now headed TikTok's public policy direction in the United States, is leaving Washington and moving to a new advisory role in the company's global structure.

In recent years, Beckerman has been the face of TikTok in US political circles, actively defending the platform from regulatory pressure and attempts to ban it. His presence was key during congressional hearings, where the company repeatedly had to justify itself to the authorities over concerns about user data protection and ties to China.

Let us remind

The Donald Trump administration earlier this month gave ByteDance an additional 75 days to implement a plan to sell the app's US assets.

"We'll see what happens with China": Trump says TikTok deal still "on the table"