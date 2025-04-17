Key TikTok representative in the US steps down and moves to a global role

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15769 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61466 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163279 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83971 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113775 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89531 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141352 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123505 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38999 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62921 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
3.7m/s
59%
Popular news

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Publications

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43010 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163279 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154594 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141352 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123505 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97983 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41199 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41506 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41963 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43729 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Key TikTok representative in the US steps down and moves to a global role

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Michael Beckerman, TikTok's head of public policy in the US, is moving to an advisory role. He defended the platform from regulatory pressure and concerns about ties to China.

Key TikTok representative in the US steps down and moves to a global role

The head of TikTok in the USA on public policy, Michael Beckerman, plans to change his position. This is reported by The Information, reports UNN.

Details

Internal documents indicate that Michael Beckerman, who until now headed TikTok's public policy direction in the United States, is leaving Washington and moving to a new advisory role in the company's global structure.

In recent years, Beckerman has been the face of TikTok in US political circles, actively defending the platform from regulatory pressure and attempts to ban it. His presence was key during congressional hearings, where the company repeatedly had to justify itself to the authorities over concerns about user data protection and ties to China.

Let us remind

The Donald Trump administration earlier this month gave ByteDance an additional 75 days to implement a plan to sell the app's US assets.

"We'll see what happens with China": Trump says TikTok deal still "on the table"10.04.25, 04:12 • 10813 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the WorldTechnologies
TikTok
United States Congress
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$66.25
Bitcoin
$84,314.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.31
Золото
$3,336.87
Ethereum
$1,588.86