Ukraine and the European Commission extended the "transport visa-free regime" - Prime Minister

Ukraine and the European Commission have extended the "transport visa-free regime" for a year with the possibility of extending it until the end of 2025.This was announced on Thursday by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, reports UNN.

Ukraine and the European Commission have extended the "transport visa-free regime" for a year with the possibility of its automatic extension until the end of 2025. Road cargo transportation from Ukraine to the EU and from the European Union to Ukraine will continue to require no special permits - wrote Shmygal in Telegram.

According to the prime minister, the updated agreement also provides for a number of mutual obligations regarding the availability of licenses for transportation and labeling of trucks.

As Shmygal pointed out," transport visa-free travel " has already strengthened the Ukrainian economy. During the year and a half of the agreement, Ukraine exported 48% more goods to the EU than in the same period before its signing.

"Visa-free travel" contributes to imports, which increased by 44%. These are, in particular, goods and components that Ukrainian manufacturers need to establish the production process.

"We are grateful to our European partners for their support and solidarity. We are taking another important step towards integration into the economic space of a united Europe as a prerequisite for EU membership," Shmygal concluded.

Addition

Ukraine and Montenegro have agreed to liberalize freight traffic from June 2024.