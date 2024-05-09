Ukraine's accession to the EU will help solve the food problem - Portuguese Foreign Minister

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84353 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108021 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150834 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154819 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250964 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174265 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165502 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226237 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34858 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32897 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66968 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35154 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61161 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250960 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226235 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212292 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238020 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224786 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84345 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61161 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66968 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113033 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113919 views
Ukraine's accession to the EU will help solve the food problem - Portuguese Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27271 views

Portugal's Foreign Minister said that Ukraine's accession to the EU is of fundamental importance to Portugal because of potential economic opportunities, solving the food problem, and because Ukraine is a pro-Atlantic ally.

Ukraine's accession to the EU "is of fundamental importance for Portugal," Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel said on Wednesday, citing possible economic opportunities and the solution of the food problem, UNN reports citing Euractiv.

Details

Rangel voiced Portugal's position during a hearing at the Parliamentary Committee on European Affairs on Wednesday.

"The Portuguese government's stance on enlargement is very supportive for strategic reasons, and for that reason, it doesn't have the same reticence or reluctance that the previous government had," Rangel said.

Ukraine's accession "is of fundamental importance for Portugal" because it will be "an economic opportunity - every time there has been an enlargement, there has been economic dynamism" and because it is "clearly a pro-Atlantic country," the minister continued.

"We need Atlantic allies in Europe," Rangel said, rejecting the idea that enlargement would be a "pivot to the east.

"Ukraine's accession will solve the food problem," he said, noting the "strategic importance of Ukraine's accession" but also acknowledging that farmers will have "many problems" and will have to be compensated.

"It's about Moldova, it's about the Balkans, it's about Georgia," Rangel added, referring to the other candidate countries, which include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.

Commenting on Russia's recent attacks on infrastructure in Ukraine, the minister said he expects "a new wave of migration of 8 or 9 million people" as the lack of energy "makes everyday life impossible.

Speaking about possible institutional reform at the EU level, Portugal's foreign minister said that Lisbon would prefer not to revise the EU treaties - because "it would be faster and less divisive" - but admitted that perhaps a "better way" would be through a "surgical amendment" to the treaties.

"There is no ambiguity now": new Portuguese Foreign Minister says Lisbon supports Ukraine's accession to the EU05.04.24, 13:50 • 32038 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
montenegroMontenegro
bosnia-and-herzegovinaBosnia and Herzegovina
albaniaAlbania
atlantic-oceanAtlantic Ocean
north-macedoniaNorth Macedonia
european-unionEuropean Union
serbiaSerbia
europeEurope
portugalPortugal
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

