NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91504 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103401 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120016 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189427 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233754 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143431 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369199 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181759 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149638 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197927 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

It's official. Zelensky will take part in the EU Summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26374 views

The European Council meeting will start with an exchange of views with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which will provide an opportunity to discuss the situation on the ground and welcome Ukraine's path to European membership.

It's official. Zelensky will take part in the EU Summit

The meeting of the European Council will begin with an exchange of views with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This follows from a letter from the President of the European Council Charles Michel sent to heads of state and government inviting them to the next meeting of the European Council to be held in Brussels on June 27-28. The text of the letter was distributed on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Our meeting will begin on Thursday, June 27, at 14:00 with an exchange of views with President Zelensky. This will be an opportunity to discuss the situation on the ground, as well as to take note of some of the achievements since we last met. In particular, this will be an opportunity for the European Council to welcome the adoption of the negotiation framework and the intergovernmental conferences with Ukraine, Moldova and Montenegro. These are historic steps in support of these countries' respective paths to European membership

Michel wrote.

The President of the European Council recalled that EU leaders "have shown ambition and courage by channelling the extraordinary proceeds of Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine this year.

"In the coming years, together with our partners, we will secure loans for Ukraine worth another 50 billion euros. It is also crucial that we step up our military support for Ukraine, focusing on air defense, ammunition and missiles. In addition, we must continue to mobilize broad international support for a just peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter," he continued.

Michel noted that this meeting of the European Council "will be particularly important, as we have both a substantive agenda and important decisions to consider that will determine our path forward.

"Among these decisions, three stand out: first, we will adopt a Strategic Agenda. True to its role under the Treaty, the European Council will set out the EU's priorities and define the EU's strategic orientation for the next five years, thereby guiding the work of the next institutional cycle. Secondly, we will set the path for further internal reforms and, thirdly, we will agree on institutional appointments," he elaborated.

The issue of the "devastating Middle East crisis" is also on the agenda.

Zelensky will attend the EU summit this week, where Ukraine will sign a security agreement with the European Union - media24.06.24, 18:39 • 29264 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Montenegro
European Council
United Nations
European Union
Charles Michel
Brussels
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
