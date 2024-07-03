Ukraine and Norway agree to extend "transport visa-free regime"

Ukraine and Norway have agreed to extend bilateral and transit traffic without permits until September 30, 2024. The "transport visa-free regime" between the two countries may be extended in August 2024 - at a meeting of the relevant commission. This was reported by the Ministry of Restoration, reports UNN.

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development and the Ministry of Transport of Norway have agreed to continue bilateral and transit traffic between the countries without permits until September 30, 2024 - the Ministry of Reconstruction said on Facebook.

Reportedly, a meeting of the relevant commission will be held in August, which is expected to result in a further extension of the "transport visa-free regime" with Norway.

Liberalization of freight transportation is possible for vehicles with Euro 5 and higher environmental standards. When performing transportation on board a truck, drivers must have a certificate confirming the environmental class of the truck.

For the first time, the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure agreed with its Norwegian counterparts on a "transport visa-free regime" in August last year, for a period until June 30, 2024.

For reference

Ukrainian carriers have access to a "transport visa-free regime" with 37 countries, including the European Union. Over the past year, in addition to Norway, the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine has managed to agree on freight liberalization with North Macedonia, Turkey, Moldova, Georgia and Montenegro.

