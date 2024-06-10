Ukraine and Slovakia simplify opening of international bus routes

Ukraine and Slovakia have agreed to simplify the procedure for opening international bus routes between the two countries. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of development of communities, territories and infrastructure, reports UNN.

Details

We are talking about abolishing the rule on the need for a carrier to have a parity partner from another country.

"The requirement to have a parity partner to open a route complicates the procedure, creates bureaucratic obstacles for the carrier and in fact does not affect the balance in the bilateral passenger transportation market. - said Deputy Minister of development of communities, territories and infrastructure Sergey Derkach.

In addition, the parties agreed to consider applications for opening routes within 30 days, which will significantly speed up the process of opening and, accordingly, launching new routes.

Also, the Slovak side noted that only one bus can depart from one bus station on one international route in one day.

Recall

In April, it was reported that Ukraine and Montenegro agreed to establish a "transport visa-free regime" for cargo transportation from June 1, 2024, and are also working on establishing regular bus services and non-tariff passenger transportation between the two countries.