Zelenskyy: Ambassadors of six countries start diplomatic missions to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy met with the ambassadors of Finland, Brazil, Ireland, Montenegro, Lithuania and Iceland, who had arrived to work in Ukraine. They had separate meetings and presented their credentials.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the ambassadors of Finland, Brazil, Ireland, Montenegro, Lithuania and Iceland, who arrived to work in Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Credentials. The beginning of the diplomatic mission of the new ambassadors who came to work in our country: Finland, Brazil, Ireland, Montenegro, Lithuania and Iceland. I talked to each of them separately. We look forward to the intensive development of the interstate dialogue between our countries
Recall
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced the possibility of expelling the russian ambassador if sabotage continues. Currently, the movement of russian diplomats in the country is restricted and more than 10 proceedings are underway regarding sabotage activities.
