Sibiga and Yermak discuss Victory Plan and Peace Formula with G20 Ambassadors
Kyiv • UNN
Representatives of Ukraine met with G20 ambassadors to discuss the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula. The parties discussed holding thematic conferences and preparations for the Second Global Peace Summit.
Sibiga and Yermak met with G20 ambassadors to discuss the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine , UNN reports.
Details
The meeting was attended by representatives of Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Turkey, the Republic of Korea, the EU, South Africa, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United States. Ukraine's ambassadors to these countries also joined the discussion online.
Sibiga expressed his gratitude to foreign partners for their support in the face of ongoing aggression. The key topics of the meeting were President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan and Peace Formula, as well as the diplomatic calendar for the coming weeks and months.
The participants of the meeting discussed Ukraine's intention to hold thematic conferences in accordance with the points of the Peace Formula by the end of October, as well as preparations for the Second Global Peace Summit. Yermak noted that the results of the conferences would be enshrined in a joint communiqué containing concrete steps to implement peace initiatives.
Andriy Yermak also emphasized the importance of Ukraine's invitation to the G20 summit in Rio in late November, which coincides with the thousandth day of Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion.
Sibiga added that the Victory Plan is a tool for implementing the Peace Formula aimed at raising the price of aggression for the terrorist country. The Minister also emphasized the importance of coordination with partners to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.
