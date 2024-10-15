Sibiga and Yermak discuss Victory Plan and Peace Formula with G20 Ambassadors

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Sibiga and Yermak discuss Victory Plan and Peace Formula with G20 Ambassadors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 45567 views

Representatives of Ukraine met with G20 ambassadors to discuss the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula. The parties discussed holding thematic conferences and preparations for the Second Global Peace Summit.

Sibiga and Yermak discuss Victory Plan and Peace Formula with G20 Ambassadors

Sibiga and Yermak met with G20 ambassadors to discuss the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine , UNN reports.

Details

The meeting was attended by representatives of Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Turkey, the Republic of Korea, the EU, South Africa, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United States. Ukraine's ambassadors to these countries also joined the discussion online.

Sibiga expressed his gratitude to foreign partners for their support in the face of ongoing aggression. The key topics of the meeting were President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan and Peace Formula, as well as the diplomatic calendar for the coming weeks and months.

The participants of the meeting discussed Ukraine's intention to hold thematic conferences in accordance with the points of the Peace Formula by the end of October, as well as preparations for the Second Global Peace Summit. Yermak noted that the results of the conferences would be enshrined in a joint communiqué containing concrete steps to implement peace initiatives.

Andriy Yermak also emphasized the importance of Ukraine's invitation to the G20 summit in Rio in late November, which coincides with the thousandth day of Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion.

Sibiga added that the Victory Plan is a tool for implementing the Peace Formula aimed at raising the price of aggression for the terrorist country. The Minister also emphasized the importance of coordination with partners to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
