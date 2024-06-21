$41.340.03
Mass blackout in Europe: several Balkan countries lost their lights at once

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17082 views

Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro experienced massive power outages, leaving many areas without electricity.

Mass blackout in Europe: several Balkan countries lost their lights at once

In Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, electricity supply suddenly disappeared. In addition, residents of western Poland and Albania report power outages. This is reported by UNN with reference to a number of Baltic Media. 

Details 

The Montenegrin newspaper Vesti , citing the local operator CEDIS, reports that electricity supply has disappeared in almost all localities of the country. Previously, only two large cities – Plevli and Zablyak – have light. 

However, the publication's journalists Klix.ba, it is reported that the lights have disappeared throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina, and there is no electricity supply even in the country's capital, Sarajevo.

The publication Jutarnji List also reports power outages in Croatia. Previously, there is no electricity on a number of Croatian islands and in many cities on the Adriatic coast, in particular in Dubrovnik and split.

Meanwhile, users of social networks write about problems with light in western Poland and some regions of Albania.

Addition

The causes of the problem are still unknown, there are suggestions that against the background of the heat, consumption increased sharply and the available capacity was not enough. 

Dispatchers from all three countries are trying to figure out exactly what happened and how to raise the system, since it is not isolated for any of the countries. 

A number of publications have already reported that this situation can turn into a real test in conditions of summer heat with temperatures of about 35℃. However , the most important institutions, such as hospitals, have their own generators.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Montenegro
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Albania
Croatia
Poland
