Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 62118 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102902 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166102 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137355 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142863 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138937 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181806 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112057 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172401 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104742 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia today for Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia today for Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14593 views

The President of Ukraine will take part in the summit in Dubrovnik on October 9. The purpose of the meeting is to express the solidarity of Southeast European countries with Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Croatia today, October 9. There he will take part in the Ukraine - Southeast Europe summit, which will be held in Dubrovnik. This was reported by the publication Index, reports UNN.

Details

The Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit was reportedly organized by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is the third summit in this format - the first was held in August 2022 in Athens, and the second in February 2024 in Tirana.

It is noted that the main purpose of the meeting in Dubrovnik is to express the solidarity and support of the countries of Southeastern Europe to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

The summit is to be attended by the leaders of the countries of the region - Slovenia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The second peace summit will not take place in November: the President's Office provided details08.10.24, 16:57 • 12265 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
montenegroMontenegro
athensAthens
bosnia-and-herzegovinaBosnia and Herzegovina
albaniaAlbania
north-macedoniaNorth Macedonia
sloveniiaSlovenia
greeceGreece
croatiaCroatia
bulgariaBulgaria
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kosovoKosovo

