Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia today for Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Croatia today, October 9. There he will take part in the Ukraine - Southeast Europe summit, which will be held in Dubrovnik. This was reported by the publication Index, reports UNN.

Details

The Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit was reportedly organized by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is the third summit in this format - the first was held in August 2022 in Athens, and the second in February 2024 in Tirana.

It is noted that the main purpose of the meeting in Dubrovnik is to express the solidarity and support of the countries of Southeastern Europe to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

The summit is to be attended by the leaders of the countries of the region - Slovenia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The second peace summit will not take place in November: the President's Office provided details