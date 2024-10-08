The second peace summit will not take place in November: the President's Office provided details

Next month, Ukraine will not host the Second Global Peace Summit, which was expected in November. This was stated by Telegraf advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Daria Zarivna, reports UNN.

Details

Zarivna's team is responsible for the preparation and key documents of the conferences. According to the advisor, the head of the OP, conferences are currently underway on each point of the “Peace Formula.

The Second Peace Summit will not take place in November. But everything for its preparation should already be ready. So far, thematic conferences are being held on each item of the Formula, which end with the adoption of communiqués. The main provisions of these communiqués will form the basis for the future peace plan of the Second Summit - Daria Zarivna said .

We need an effective second Peace Summit this year - Zelenskyy

She also added that at the end of the month, on October 30-31, the last thematic conference in Canada on humanitarian issues - the release of prisoners of war, civilian hostages and the return of children - will take place. It completes the whole process.

Recall

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that the Ukrainian side would like the next Peace Summit to be held in one of the countries of the Global South, but the location has not been determined yet, as the main condition for holding it is the readiness of the joint plan, which is already being worked on.