The second peace summit will not take place in November: the President's Office provided details

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 56157 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102184 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165001 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136739 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142481 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138733 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181215 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112039 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172005 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104732 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95386 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108868 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110967 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 40253 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47736 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165001 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181215 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172005 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199401 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188369 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141366 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141462 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146200 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137649 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154561 views
The second peace summit will not take place in November: the President's Office provided details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12267 views

Ukraine will not hold the Second Global Peace Summit in November, as previously planned. Currently, thematic conferences are being held on each point of the “Formula for Peace”, which will culminate in the adoption of a communiqué for a future peace plan.

Next month, Ukraine will not host the Second Global Peace Summit, which was expected in November. This was stated by Telegraf advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Daria Zarivna, reports UNN.

Details 

Zarivna's team is responsible for the preparation and key documents of the conferences. According to the advisor, the head of the OP, conferences are currently underway on each point of the “Peace Formula.

The Second Peace Summit will not take place in November. But everything for its preparation should already be ready. So far, thematic conferences are being held on each item of the Formula, which end with the adoption of communiqués. The main provisions of these communiqués will form the basis for the future peace plan of the Second Summit

- Daria Zarivna said . 

We need an effective second Peace Summit this year - Zelenskyy10.09.24, 17:53 • 15073 views

She also added that at the end of the month, on October 30-31, the last thematic conference in Canada on humanitarian issues - the release of prisoners of war, civilian hostages and the return of children - will take place. It completes the whole process.

Recall

 The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that the Ukrainian side would like the next Peace Summit to be held in one of the countries of the Global South, but the location has not been determined yet, as the main condition for holding it is the readiness of the joint plan, which is already being worked on. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
canadaCanada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

