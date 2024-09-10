We need an effective second Peace Summit this year - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the second Peace Summit, which should ensure maximum participation of the international community in the implementation of the Peace Formula to restore a just peace. He noted that 94 countries have already joined the Communiqué of the first Summit and called on Ukrainian diplomats to work actively to engage other states, UNN reports .

This year, we need an effective second Peace Summit. This means maximum involvement of the world in the implementation of the Peace Formula. And maximum strengthening of our positions to make a fair process of restoring peace a reality - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that 94 countries have now joined the Communiqué of the first Peace Summit.

“Every ambassador to the states that have not yet joined the Communiqué should make sure that the country better understands the formulas and our position on ending the war with a just peace for Ukraine,” the President emphasized.

Zelensky emphasized that “to take care of this is to take care of the state, your family, yourself as a citizen and your position.

He emphasizes that the team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the entire government team, the Office's team, our parliamentary diplomats, and everyone involved in this work at the public level.

“Everyone should understand that peace for Ukraine and a just end to this war is not just a historical mission, but a daily and very hard work. I am confident that Ukraine is capable of doing this work - winning this war and ensuring peace,” the President said.

The head of the President's Office said that the Ukrainian side would like the next Peace Summit to be held in one of the countries of the Global South, but the location has not been determined yet, as the main condition for holding it is the readiness of the joint plan, which is already being worked on.