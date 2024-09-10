President Zelenskyy: Panama has joined the Peace Summit communiqué

The Republic of Panama has joined the communiqué of the Peace Summit in Switzerland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

I thank the Republic of Panama for joining the Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace adopted at the end of the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland. We look forward to deepening friendly dialogue and cooperation with the Caribbean states - Zelensky wrote in X.

The Head of State noted that the geography of countries that support the principles of a just and lasting peace for Ukraine continues to expand.

"As of today, 94 states and organizations share our common vision based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law," Zelensky said.

